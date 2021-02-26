Style & Fashion

Fred Segal, Los Angeles fashion icon with namesake store in West Hollywood, dies at 87

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fred Segal, the Los Angeles icon behind a retail scene that inspired the city's fashion, has died due to complications from a stroke, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was 87.

"In 1961, Fred Segal created a retail scene that defined Los Angeles fashion and sparked a revolutionary shift in style that has transcended the last six decades. Fred Segal pioneered the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, resulting in a brand built on heritage, inclusivity and love that changed the face of retail forever," read a statement.

Segal is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his wife Tina and her two children and grandson.

Segal's namesake store is located on Sunset in West Hollywood. There are also several other branches in California and abroad.

For those who wish to honor his legacy, Segal's family asks that they consider donating to the Segal Family-United World Foundation.
