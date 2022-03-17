Freddie Freeman reaches agreement with Dodgers on 6-year, $162 million deal, ESPN reports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Freddie Freeman has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal, sources told ESPN.Freeman, 32, is a former National League MVP and has made five NL All-Star teams during his career with the Atlanta Braves. After the World Series, Freeman's contract expired and he was extended a qualifying offer ($18.4 million) by the Braves. He rejected that offer and became a free agent.The move boosts the Dodgers' chances of winning another World Series for the upcoming season. L.A. was eliminated by Freeman and the Braves in six games in last year's NLCS.Freeman's addition provides even more depth to the Dodgers lineup, and fills a gap left by Corey Seager's departure to the Texas Rangers.Last season, Freeman hit .300, with 31 homers, 83 RBIs and an NL-leading 120 runs scored.The news was reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.