Frederick K.C. Price, Crenshaw Christian Center founder, dies at 89 from COVID-19

Our Husband, Father & your Apostle has gone to be w/ the Lord this evening. We accept his decision to go as he got a glimpse of glory a few weeks ago. We are sad. Please allow us some time to process. He fought the good fight of faith & laid hold of eternal life. The Price Family pic.twitter.com/erQRVZYm4X — EIF Ministries (@eifministries) February 13, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Frederick K.C. Price, one of Los Angeles' most prominent religious leaders and founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center, has died from COVID-19 at the age of 89.Apostle Price, who led services in the landmark FaithDome for many years, died Friday evening, according to a statement issued by EIF Ministries.Price founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973 and built it into one of America's first Black megachurches, with 28,000 members and an estimated 15 million households watching televised church services every week.He was at times controversial - criticized for his teachings about the LGBTQ community and Islam.The Price family founded the Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School in 1986, located on the sprawling campus of the Crenshaw Christian Center. The Crenshaw Christian Center served as a coronavirus testing facility and is now a vaccination site.Price was born in Santa Monica in 1932 and married his wife Betty in 1953.Both he and Betty tested positive for COVID-19 in early January. Price spent weeks in the hospital.He is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.