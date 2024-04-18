Huntington Park to provide free Wi-Fi access for residents

The free Wi-Fi will first be installed at city parks and then will be extended to a number of residential neighborhoods.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Huntington Park is launching a program to provide free Wi-Fi in public spaces to ensure residents have access to vital internet services.

The city first set out the ambitious goal of free citywide Wi-Fi three years ago and on Thursday city leaders celebrated the launch of that plan.

The Wi-Fi access will be installed in phases, first with access at public parks in the city. Then it will be extended to specific neighborhoods.

"I think it's a pretty good deal," said Huntington Park resident Gabriel Ramos. "There's a lot of people around this community that can't afford the prices that come with Wi-Fi. It's accessible for kids, helping them with websites and helping them learn."