Deadly shooting on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach prompts lane closures

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was found dead inside his vehicle after it came to a stop next to the center divider on the northbound 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Saturday, authorities say.California Highway Patrol officers arrived in the area just after 6 p.m. responding to calls of shots being fired."Our officers observed one Hispanic male, mid twenties that sustained at least one fatal gunshot wound," said Duane Graham with California Highway Patrol.Authorities say after he was wounded, the victim's car struck a maroon Honda. That driver was not injured."I do know that we had at least one individual that stopped and observed that injury to the victim," said Graham.Detectives believe the shooter may have been driving a white Mercedes 550.The northbound 405 Freeway was closed and was expected to remain shut for an unknown duration, authorities say.Police are also searching for the gunman who wounded a man driving on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning. The vehicle was left riddled with bullet holes.The Fontana resident was traveling eastbound near Irwindale Avenue around 2 a.m. when someone started shooting at his car.The driver was wounded but managed to exit the freeway and drive to a convenience store for help. The 41-year-old was hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg.As investigators search for evidence on the 405 freeway, they're trying to figure out a motive for the deadly shooting."It's early on. We're working through it, we don't know exactly what occurred," said Graham.