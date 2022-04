BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- One man was hospitalized after a shooting on the 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens overnight.The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Florence Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.Details about what exactly happened are still unknown, but the man who was shot was taken to a trauma center in unknown condition.No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not available.