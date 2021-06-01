Freeway shootings suspect Jesse Leal Rodriguez enters not guilty plea

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10701174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man believed to be responsible for a recent string of BB gun shootings on the 91 Freeway.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused in the recent string of freeway shootings has pleaded not guilty.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 34, of Anaheim appeared via video for his arraignment inside a Riverside courtroom.He faces three counts of attempted murder.More than 100 people reported their windows shot out by a BB or pellet gun over the past month on Southern California freeways.Bail was set at $1 million for Rodriguez.The Riverside County District Attorney's office expects more charges to be filed against him as the investigation continues.