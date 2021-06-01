Freeway shootings suspect Jesse Leal Rodriguez enters not guilty plea

By ABC7.com staff
Freeway shootings suspect pleads not guilty

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused in the recent string of freeway shootings has pleaded not guilty.

Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 34, of Anaheim appeared via video for his arraignment inside a Riverside courtroom.

He faces three counts of attempted murder.

Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man believed to be responsible for a recent string of BB gun shootings on the 91 Freeway.



More than 100 people reported their windows shot out by a BB or pellet gun over the past month on Southern California freeways.

Bail was set at $1 million for Rodriguez.

The Riverside County District Attorney's office expects more charges to be filed against him as the investigation continues.

