CA man arrested on child porn charges after detectives find 1,000 DVDs showing children being raped

On Tuesday, the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) conducted a search warrant at 55-year-old Michael Martin's home on E. Andrews Ave.
Detectives said while searching the home, they found more than 1,000 DVDs with videos of children being raped.
Authorities also seized electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and videos from Martin's home.
Detectives working the case said this is one of the largest collections of child pornography they have ever come across. Officials have not developed any information of Martin having physical contact with children.
Martin was booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possession of child pornography. His bail was set at $40,000. He has since posted bond and was released from custody.
If you have additional information about Martin, you're urged to contact Lt. Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029, Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org or submit a cyber tip at www.missingkids.com/home.