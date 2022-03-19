localish

This stunning Blossom Trail in California is a must-see

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. -- If you've never been to California's beautiful Fresno County Blossom Trail, you're missing out.

For a few weeks every Spring, it turns into a sight of breathtaking beauty - rows and rows of peach, apricot, nectarine, almond, plum, and apple trees draped in pink and white flowers in full bloom.

More than 20,000 visitors from around the world visit the trail and drive down the 62-mile loop of fruit orchards every year to take in the sight.

But there's more to the Blossom Trail than just its beauty.

It's also one of the largest pollination events in the world.

California's Central Valley, home to these orchards, is known as the 'bread basket' of the world.

Its 80,500 farms and ranches alone are responsible for 11% of total U.S. food production.

So, not long after the Blossom Trail's flowers fade, the fruits that feed America ripen and are harvested and shipped off to different parts of the country.

"We get to enjoy the beauty right now, but for the Valley and Valley farmers, it's economic activity. This is this year's crop that's in preparation," says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

If you want to stay updated on when the flowers are in full bloom, you can visit the website of the Fresno County Blossom Trail.
