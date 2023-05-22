8-year-old girl dies, 4-year-old boy missing after being swept away by river near Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- One child has been found dead and Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for the second child who was swept away in the Kings River.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the bottom of the Pine Flat Dam for a report an 8-year-old and 4-year-old child being swept away

An hour after the initial call, deputies confirmed they found the 8-year-old girl.

They have not said how the girl died.

Further north, authorities were investigating after a body was found Friday in Folsom Lake northeast of Sacramento. And two people remained missing after being swept away by the American River in recent weeks, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have warned people to exercise caution along rivers where high water levels and stronger flows are creating dangerous conditions.

"Last winter's heavy snowpack is melting down into our rivers, and the water is colder (45 degrees), stronger and higher - it will remain that way for at least the next month, possibly longer," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement last week. "Be river-wise, this year IS different."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

