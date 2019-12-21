kidnapping

Friend of slain mom leaves Harris Co. jail with Austin police

HOUSTON, Texas -- The woman who's charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a mom and her infant from Austin crouched down in the back of a police vehicle leaving the Harris County jail, hours after her arrest.

An ABC13 camera captured an Austin Police Department vehicle exit the jail in downtown Houston at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A crew observing the vehicle stated Magen Rose Fieramusca was inside the vehicle, which is expected to be heading to Austin. She was crouching down in the front seat.

Fieramusca is accused of abducting her close friend Heidi Broussard and Broussard's infant daughter, Margot Carey. Broussard's body was found Thursday in the trunk of a car owned by Fieramusca at a home in northwest Harris County.

Baby Margot was found alive and well in a swing inside the home. An ambulance took the baby to the hospital. According to Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department, she didn't have any obvious injuries, but Child Protective Services called in requesting an evaluation.

READ MORE: Body of Austin mom found in trunk of car at Houston-area home
EMBED More News Videos

Heidi Broussard was strangled, the suspect, her best friend Magen Fieramusca.



The Harris County District Clerk website shows Fieramusca was held at the jail on three holds placed by Austin police: two kidnapping offenses and one tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Medical examiners ruled Broussard's cause of death as "ligature strangulation."

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators in Austin give a timeline on how the Heidi Broussard case was solved.



Fieramusca appeared in court Friday afternoon for multiple previous charges related to six traffic tickets from April 2018 including expired registration, no driver's license on demand, driving while license invalid, failure to report change of address or name, expired driver's license and no car insurance.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Magen Rose Fieramusca appeared in probable cause court Friday afternoon.



She pleaded no contest to all six tickets and was found guilty. She was fined $50 each for four of her outstanding tickets and $175 for the remaining two.

Later Friday, bond amounts were set for Fieramusca's charges in connection with the disappearances of Broussard and her child, totaling $600,000.

WATCH: SkyEye 13 over northwest Houston home investigated by FBI, Austin police, DPS, Texas Rangers
EMBED More News Videos

There's a possibility the large police presence near Jersey Village in northwest Harris County may be connected to a high-profile case:



Investigators told ABC News they feared foul play from the start because one child was missing and one was left behind. Officials said the presumption is that if a mother were to run away voluntarily, she would either take both children or leave both behind. This particular situation was suspicious immediately.

TIMELINE: What we know about missing Austin mom and her 1-month-old baby
EMBED More News Videos

What we know about missing Austin mom and her baby



SEE ALSO: Family of missing Texas mom, newborn speak out 6 days after disappearance
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonaustinchildrentexas newskidnappingbabyfbiu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
Ring to use security app to find missing children
Investigators looking into whether NY abduction was staged, sources say
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect taken into custody after pursuit across SoCal
Family sues Riverside frat over son's death
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest area
Mayor Pete tackles Latino issues in SoCal campaign stop
K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona
Show More
Angélica María becomes US citizen for a 2nd time
Investigation underway after body found on shore of Malibu Lagoon
Busiest travel day of the year still to come at LAX
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
New housing initiative helps former foster children in OC escape homelessness
More TOP STORIES News