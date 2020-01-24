Society

Nebraska state trooper calms girl with 'Frozen' conversation after car accident | VIDEO

WATERLOO, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol is sounding its "dad skills" alarm after one of its troopers was caught on camera calming a young girl with "Frozen" chitchat during a scary situation.

Trooper Steven Sosnowski responded to a call after a car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.

A mother and her two daughters were inside, so he helped situate the girls into a rescue vehicle.

To keep the oldest girl calm, Sosnowski started talking about the Disney movie "Frozen."

"Is that Elsa?" body cam video captured Sosnowski asking the girl.

"I know Elsa, Princess Anna, Olaf," he continued.

"And Kristoff and Sven!" the girl responded. "He's a talking snowman."

The Nebraska State Patrol posted the body cam footage to Twitter, which was viewed more than 13,000 times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynebraskastate troopersfrozenu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News