LAPD looking for nearly naked man seen fondling himself in Fryman Canyon area

STUDIO CITY (KABC) -- Studio City residents are on edge over a nearly naked man that has been seen in public fondling himself near the popular Fryman Canyon hiking area.

For the last several weeks, the man has been showing up in boxers near the hiking trail and adjacent neighborhoods, and now people are being warned to be on the lookout for him.

"On Sunday - I live locally - and I run into him. He was on the curb and he had a stool, he took the shoes off and he was comfortable," said one woman who did not want to be identified.

The woman runs a Fryman Canyon Instagram account and once stories of the man were posted, it quickly became apparent that he has been doing this for months.

"Other women and other people came forward and it looks like he's been there for a while," she told Eyewitness News.

So far, he hasn't threatened anyone but it certainly doesn't make hikers feel safe knowing he could be around the next curve along the trail.

"Hearing that now, maybe I'm not going to hike by myself as much any more," said Stephanie Minor of Sherman Oaks.

"I actually come to this trail for that reason, because I feel safer here rather than other trails... I think I'll still come but I think I'll be more aware of my surroundings for sure," said North Hollywood resident Lorena Ramirez.

The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the situation and sent extra patrols to the area on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the public is encouraged to hit the hiking trail with a buddy if possible. If you do see that man, call 911.