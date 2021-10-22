Juvenile arrested on suspicion of murder after man was shot and killed while driving in Fullerton

In May, police responded to a report of a car crashing into a house in the 3500 block of Valencia Drive. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other survived after being rushed to a local trauma center. According to an update issued by police on Friday, a juvenile, whose name has not been released, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Fullerton Det. V. Chandler at 714-738-6754.
If you'd like to submit an anonymous tip, call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or visit their website.
