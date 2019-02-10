A total of 10 victims were hospitalized after a suspected DUI driver struck them in downtown Fullerton early Sunday.Fullerton police responded to the area of 100 W. Santa Fe Ave regarding reports of several pedestrians who had been struck by a red Toyota Tacoma at about 1:45 a.m.Upon arrival, officers found that a Tacoma had driven up onto the sidewalk, striking nine pedestrians before hitting a tree and coming to rest. Multiple victims were trapped underneath the truck, which was smoking, had serious front-end damage, and its airbags deployed.With the help of some nearby good Samaritans, officers were able to lift the Tacoma enough to free the pedestrians who had been struck and were stuck underneath it.Officers immediately began life saving measures for those who had been struck. Fullerton firefighters responded and ultimately 10 victims were transported to local trauma centers with injuries ranging from moderate to life-threatening and ranging in age from 18-years-old to 49-years-old.The driver of the Tacoma, later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Solis of Anaheim, is suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, and he was placed under arrest for felony DUI causing great bodily injury.Anyone with information about the incident, and anyone who may have captured the incident on cellphone video, is encouraged to contact the Fullerton Police Traffic Bureau at (714) 738-5313.