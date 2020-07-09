Fullerton police investigate death of child possibly left in hot car

Fullerton police are investigating the death of a child who may have been left in a hot car Wednesday.
By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fullerton police are investigating the death of a child who may have been left in a hot car Wednesday.

The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Wilshire Avenue near a multifamily complex.

When officers arrived, the young child was out of the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are taping off the area to conduct an investigation.

Temperatures were in the mid-80s in the Fullerton area on Wednesday with sunny skies.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
