Fullerton police called to residential treatment center nearly 200 times this year

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- People who live near the Florence Crittenton residential treatment center in Fullerton say they are frustrated with ongoing noise, police activity and fights in the neighborhood.At the center, the staff provides wraparound services to neglected and abused girls. The CEO says many of these girls have traumatic histories and challenging behaviors, behavior neighbors say they've experienced firsthand."Screaming like, 'kill her, kill her!" said Tatyana Castor. "I heard men telling another group of people to get in the car."Castro called police just this week after hearing a fight in the center's parking lot.Theresa Chadwick lives in the same neighborhood and says the problems have been ongoing for some time and only gotten worse. She says the girls leave the center and often meet up with suspicious people on her street.Both women say they feel for these girls but say things have gotten out of hand."Nobody got resentful until it looked it got out of control down there, because that brings in an element of danger to the neighborhood," said Chadwick.In response to neighbors' concerns, Eyewitness News filed a public records request with the Fullerton Police Department. From it, we learned there have been 170 calls for service at the center from the beginning of the year to April 3."A significant amount of resources that we expend at the location, we believe that we're doing it for the reasons of keeping those people safe," said Lt. Jon Radus.Radus said the department is in constant communication with leaders at the center. According to the documents, many of the calls are for girls who have run away, one in particular has done so 25 times. In another of the entries, the watch commander writes, during a fight "clients are not held accountable for their actions by staff, and clients know the staff have no authority to do anything." In another, "Florence Crittenton continued to be a drain on police resources throughout the night."The CEO of Crittenton Services, Joyce Capelle, sent Eyewitness News this statement: