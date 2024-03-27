Fullerton police open fire after suspect claims to have explosive device inside bank

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer-involved shooting occurred after a man entered a Wells Fargo bank in Fullerton and claimed to have had an explosive device.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of West Bastanchury Road just after 5 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a possible bank robbery.

When officers arrived, they began to evacuate employees from the bank.

"While inside the bank, witnesses stated the suspect produced what appeared to be an explosive device. Upon exiting the bank, an officer involved shooting occurred," Fullerton police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A body, presumably the suspect, was seen outside the bank.

No employees or officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

