Security guard arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man working as a security guard was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Fullerton earlier this week.

Mohamed Mao, 34, of Anaheim, was booked on suspicion of assault with the intent to rape, kidnapping, sexual battery of a minor and impersonating a police officer, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus.

The alleged victim came to police with her parents at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday to report that she had been sexually assaulted, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The 17-year-old girl was with her boyfriend inside a parked vehicle in the 1800 block of Malvern Avenue near Amerige Heights Town Center. That's when a man in uniform ordered her to get in the backseat of his "security type" vehicle, police said.

The man locked her in the patrol car and drove off to another location in the shopping center where he sexually assaulted her, police said. The suspect let her go after she contacted her parents on the phone.

"Once FPD officers learned of the incident, officers drove to the location where the victim stated the assault occurred," police said. "While there, FPD officers observed Mao attempting to stop another vehicle in the shopping center's parking lot."

Radus said security guards aren't allowed to perform traffic stops.

Mao was then detained and arrested. It was his second day on the job, police said.

The suspect's employer, Brea-based VP Protection, say Mao is no longer with the company.

The security company said they interviewed Mao and he looked "presentable." He had no criminal record and he had a California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services certification, the company said.

Detectives believe it's possible there are additional victims who have yet to come forward.

City News Service contributed to this report.