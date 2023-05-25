Nazi imagery removed from Fullerton elementary school's rendition of 'The Sound of Music'

"The Sound of Music" has become a classic since its release in 1965. But now a Fullerton elementary school's sixth-grade production of the musical has some parents split on whether it's age appropriate.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- "The Sound of Music" has become a classic since its release in 1965. But now a Fullerton elementary school's sixth-grade production of the musical has some parents split on whether it's age appropriate.

Robert Pletka, superintendent for the Fullerton School District, recently decided to remove Nazi imagery, like swastikas and "Heil Hitler" salutes, from the Rolling Hills Elementary School play.

Pletka explained his decision in a statement, citing the potential that the students "who innocently perform in this play become associated with these destructive symbols."

"In this time of social media, it is likely that well-meaning parents and community members would share these images, inadvertently associating our children with signs, flags, armbands, and gestures linked to the atrocities of the genocide of the Jews," a statement from Pletka said in part. "Additionally, these signs, symbols and gestures continue to be used in association with heinous hate crimes even in present times.

"The juxtaposition of powerful and destructive symbols with innocent children has the potential not only to spark controversy but also to attract individuals or groups with ill intent. These social media posts of our children could leave them vulnerable to the co-opting of these photographs by nefarious individuals or groups meant to mock or exploit our children for their own purpose."

During a school board meeting on May 16, some parents voiced their support for the change.

"My 8-year-old does not need to be hearing that," parent Patty Adams said. "My 8-year-old does not need to be participating or have that understanding at that age. It's not OK."

"The discussion about what the Nazis did, there is no room for softballing that. We don't softball that conversation," parent John Goldman said. "We wait until kids are old enough to understand what they really did and then we tell them what they really did. We don't do it with 'The Sound of Music.' You do it with 'Schindler's List.'"

However, others feel it's a form of censorship.

"However unfortunate and often, if not always sickening, Nazis are a part of our history," parent Hope Molina Porter said. "They're neither celebrated nor glorified in any part of this musical, whether on Broadway or in a sixth-grade performance."

"I trust the teachers at Rolling Hills Elementary to engage the necessary conversations with these students and to have a teachable moment with them," parent Alissa Ackerman said. "And what has transpired now has stopped that teachable moment."

The last performance of "The Sound of Music" was scheduled for Wednesday.

"I aim to protect our children from the potential harm that could arise from their unknowing association with such destructive and harmful imagery," Pletka said. "It is my responsibility and the responsibility of our whole staff to remain vigilant in fostering an environment that is safe, inclusive, and respectful for all members of our community."