Fundraiser held for beloved Lynwood street vendor attacked, robbed by 4 women

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Lynwood community rallied together Sunday for a show of support for local street vendors who were victims of recent attacks.An event was held to support Marilaura Lopez, who says she was beaten and robbed by four young women on Oakwood Avenue near State Street earlier this month.People bought food and donated cash to help the beloved longtime street vendor.The suspects who attacked Lopez -- a mother of four -- allegedly left in a silver sedan with missing license plates. GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Lopez.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is looking for witnesses or surveillance video to help them make an arrest.A similar event was also held Sunday in Downey. This one was for two other street vendors who were also attacked.One of the victims was a legally blind man.