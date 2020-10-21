Funeral homes in LA, nationwide to offer free limo rides to the polls on Election Day

Funeral homes in Los Angeles and across the country are offering free limo rides to the polls on Election Day.
The National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association hopes to provide rides for up to 300,000 people in cities across the country, including in L.A., Baltimore, Miami, Detroit and Kansas City, according to a statement obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
The program is primarily for people ages 55 and over, but the association says funeral homes won't turn down any ride requests.
Group transports, however, will be limited to people in the same household -- and limos will also be disinfected between pickups.
More information can be found here under the "Limo to the Polls" tabs/
