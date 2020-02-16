Funeral services held for Calabasas helicopter crash victim Christina Mauser

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Christina Mauser on Sunday, exactly three weeks after the helicopter crash in Calabasas that also killed Kobe Bryant and seven others.

Mauser's private funeral service began at 1 p.m. inside the gymnasium of her alma mater, Edison High School in Huntington Beach.

Mauser was a mother of three and former coach at Orange County's Harbor Day School, where Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna attended, and most recently worked full-time at Bryant's Mamba Academy in Newbury Park, where the group was headed for Gianna's basketball tournament.

Her daughter, Penny, attended Harbor Day with Gianna.

Mauser is survived by her three children, including Penny, and her husband, Matthew.

Matthew opened up about her tragic death in an emotional interview with ABC News.

"I loved her. It's as simple as that," Matthew said. "I loved my wife with everything I had."

OC coach killed in Calabasas helicopter crash remembered by husband
EMBED More News Videos

Matthew Mauser reflected on the memory of his late wife Christina Mauser, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.


He said his wife flew in the helicopter multiple times and would always get nervous when she would. On Jan. 26, when she didn't respond, he knew something was wrong, especially when someone called to see if she was OK.

"He called me and said... 'Is Christina OK? There's reports that Kobe's dead.' And I just hit the floor," he recalled.

He admits part of him wished Christina was a stay-at-home mom, but knew she loved what she did. She was handpicked by Bryant to coach for a girls' basketball program.

"She just adored the girls. She adored them all," he said. "She treated them like her own. She loved what she did."

The cause of the helicopter crash remains under investigation.

Kobe Bryant crash: Nest video captures audio of helicopter's final moments
EMBED More News Videos

The sounds of the low-flying helicopter and subsequent crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others can be heard in Nest video recorded by a woman who lives near the crash site.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countylos angeles countycalabasaskobe bryanthelicopter crashfatal crashfuneral
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in wrong-way crash on 405 Freeway near Getty Center
XFL Wildcats drop home opener in Carson, 25-18
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in Target
Plane lands at LAX after declaring in-flight emergency
DUI suspect arrested in Van Nuys after slow-speed chase on 5 Freeway
Americans evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise in Japan
Paramount high school parents concerned over frequent on-campus fights
Show More
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
VIDEO: Guitarist jumps onto counter at Studio City Ralphs
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on 210 Freeway in Monrovia
Search continues for missing Malibu woman with bipolar disorder
Candlelight vigil honors 17-year-old victim in Arleta shooting
More TOP STORIES News