Stars of FX's 'FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans' gather for a true New York story

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- A New York premiere for a true New York story.

The red carpet was packed Tuesday night for the Big Apple premiere of FX's "FUED: Capote Vs. The Swans."

It's an eight-episode series, based on a bestselling book.

It focused on acclaimed writer Truman Capote, and how he surrounded himself with some of society's most elite women -- only to see it all come crashing down when he published part of a book he was writing.

It destroyed many of his friendships and got him banished from high society.

Naomi Watts plays one of the socialites.

"After giving herself wholly to him, the betrayal just cuts too deeply," said Watts. "She didn't know how to recover. I think she wanted to, but it wasn't within her makeup."

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premieres with two episodes on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on FX and will be available on Hulu the next day. Both are owned by the parent company of ABC 7.