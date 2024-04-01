FX's 'Shōgun' star Hiroyuki Sanada throws ceremonial 1st pitch at Dodgers-Cardinals game

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There was some major star power at Dodger Stadium on Easter Sunday!

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who stars in FX's epic new saga "Shogun," threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sanada, who both produced the series and stars in it as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, told Eyewitness News it was an honor to step up to the pitcher's mound.

"Very honored, and a bit nervous, of course," he said with a smile. "I was a baseball kid. I played a lot when I was a kid."

Fun fact: Sanada did a baseball film in the 90s called "Hero Interview" so he knows his way around the field!

"But it wasn't a pitcher role," joked Sanada.

The star also took time to meet Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Disney is the parent company of FX and this station.