Coronavirus: Director of Los Angeles County DCFS discusses increase in child abuse reports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ahead of the grim anniversary of Gabriel Fernandez' death , the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Child Family Services discussed changes the department has made.There's also been an increase in reports of child abuse amid the coronavirus emergency -- and it's a situation children's advocates fear might get worse, especially with families that might be subjected to high levels of stress.In the video above, Bobby Cagle with DCFS joined ABC7 to discuss child abuse reports, a new Public Service Announcement campaign, National Foster Care Awareness Month and more.