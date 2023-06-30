Actor, comedian Gabriel Iglesias' private jet makes emergency landing in North Carolina

ANDREWS, N.C. -- A private jet carrying actor and comedian Gabriel Iglesias had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina on Friday afternoon.

Iglesias posted a video on his social media stating the jet skidded off the runway and landed in a field in Andrews, which is a town in the North Carolina mountains.

"Everyone is ok (sic) but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u (sic) all," he wrote in the post.

No details have been released about what caused the emergency landing.

Iglesias' next show on his 'Don't Worry, Be Fluffy' tour was scheduled to be at Harrah's Cherokee Event Center at 9 p.m. Friday.

