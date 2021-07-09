Family of woman killed in West Covina shooting demanding justice

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- The tragic killing of 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez has left behind a gaping hole in the lives of her devastated Southern California family, with heartbroken loved ones still hoping her case can be solved.For Aaron Perez, his life has gone from loving bliss to utter anguish in a blink. Perez married his soulmate Gabriela in 2018. Sadly, he buried her this year when she was killed in a car-to-car shooting in West Covina near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road Jan. 3."I miss her," Aaron said, fighting back tears. "I promise that I'll keep fighting for her until my day comes."I love her, and I miss her so much."The only motive thus far for Perez's killing is chalked up to senseless gang violence. Detectives told Eyewitness News that she or her vehicle may have been misidentified and fired upon by gang members, and she ended up an innocent victim.The killer remains on the loose.An Instagram post reflecting on the 29-year-old woman's life and death has gone viral, with well over 100,000 likes.The post showing a picture of Perez reads:"I was in the middle of living out my dreams. Being married for 2 years, getting a home of our own, raising 'Biggie' our fur baby (French bulldog). I was also working full time and going to school. I was enrolled in a nursing program studying towards becoming a Registered Nurse, my passion was to help others. My life was just beginning for me."Aaron remains overwhelmed with grief.Rosa Rios suffered a parent's worst nightmare - burying her precious daughter Gabriela and left bewildered as to why and who killed her."I don't know if it was gang-related. I don't know if it was just a random shooting," Rios said. "I don't know who shot my daughter, but I do want to find out, and all I want is just justice."Police say they're hoping a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer will get more people to come forward with tips to help them nab the shooter and others who might have been involved.Rios has a name for the killer and anyone else involved in the shooting."I'd like to call them maggots because to me that's what they are, just keep another extra maggot out of the community and just keep our community safe," Rios said.Within a river of tears, Rios manages to smile when reflecting on beautiful memories of her cherished daughter."This is my baby girl," she said as she looks at pictures of her daughter.An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.