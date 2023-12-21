Galaxy to host Inter Miami and Messi in February, face off against LAFC in 'El Tráfico' summer match

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The popular "El Tráfico" soccer matchup is set to return to the Rose Bowl this summer, the Galaxy and LAFC announced Wednesday.

The teams released their respective schedules for the 2024 season, which will include the July 4 crosstown rivalry game whose namesake is again guaranteed to snarl traffic near the stadium in Pasadena.

Last year's match set a Major League Soccer attendance record with a sold-out crowd of 82,110 spectators. The Galaxy, who played all their home matches in Pasadena from 1996 to 2002, won 2-1.

The Galax7 also hold the all-time head-to-head record with nine wins, seven losses and five ties.

Fans paid big premiums to see superstar Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over LAFC at BMO Stadium.

A fireworks show will follow the Fourth of July match.

Also on Wednesday, the Galaxy announced they will host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Feb. 25 as part of MLS is Back Weekend.

The way the MLS schedule works, teams play their conference rivals twice, once home and once away. In Inter Miami's case, that allows for six games against the Western Conference - meaning the only West cities Messi would play MLS matches in this season are L.A., Kansas City (April 13) and Vancouver (May 26).