Gallaudet University holds historic graduation for Black deaf students denied diplomas 70 years ago

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- A special graduation ceremony was held over weekend for Black deaf students who were denied a diploma 70 years ago.
Back in the 50s, the Kendall School established a division for Black deaf students on the Gallaudet University campus.
But even though Black students earned the right to graduate, they never received their diplomas.
On Saturday, 24 students and four Black teachers were finally awarded their high school diplomas.
The university also apologized for past racial injustices.