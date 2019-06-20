Inglewood gang member sentenced in shooting death of rapper Kid Cali at Granada Hills party

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Inglewood gang member has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the 2016 murder of rapper Kid Cali.

Justin Lishey, who went by the rap name Kid Cali as well as Cali Oso, was fatally shot at a house party in Granada Hills in August 2016.

Police later arrested Kenny Birdine, also known as Lil' Rampage, and a jury convicted him of murder in October 2018. He has now been sentenced, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Birdine, now 22, is described as a member of the Inglewood Family Bloods gang.

Apparently believing the rapper was a member of a rival gang, the Rollin' 90s, Birdine shot him multiple times at a mansion party in Granada Hills on Aug. 20, 2016. Two other people were wounded by gunfire in the shooting.

Prosecutors say there was no evidence that Kid Cali was in a gang and that he did nothing to provoke the murder.

The 30-year-old Kid Cali was an up-and-coming rapper who counted among his fans Snoop Dogg, who posted a tribute to him on Instagram after the shooting, writing "@kidcali_oso rest well young g."
