Homeland Security conducts gang takedown not far from USC that had explosions before arrests

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A major gang takedown was carried out by several law enforcement agencies early Thursday morning not far from USC's campus.

AIR7HD was live over the scene this morning east of USC's campus, near South Broadway and Main Street.

Homeland Security and several other agencies detained over a dozen people from a building.

Homeland Security was the agency that executed the warrant and the LAPD assisted, officials said.

Multiple explosions were heard before police took people into custody, the LAPD said, but it is unclear what was involved in the raid.