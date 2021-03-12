GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another injured early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Garden Grove that sent one vehicle into a pool and left the other vehicle overturned and up against a brick wall.
The vehicle that crashed into the pool sheared a hydrant and plowed through a brick wall near the corner of Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue, where the second vehicle rolled over, the Orange County Fire Authority reported about 3:15 a.m.
The second vehicle reportedly came to rest against a wall.
Firefighters from the authority's heavy rescue truck were using a search camera inside the vehicle in the pool and developing a plan to remove the vehicle from the pool to confirm the number of victims inside, the OCFA said about 3:50 a.m.
Footage from the scene showed the vehicle upside down, with the front half submerged in the pool.
One patient was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.
Additional information about the patients, such as their ages and identity, was not immediately released.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
City News Service contributed to this report.
One killed, one seriously injured in Garden Grove crash that sent vehicle plunging into pool
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News