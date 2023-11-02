Homicide investigation underway after elderly man killed in Garden Grove

A murder investigation is underway after an elderly man was killed by a suspect described by authorities as a transient in Garden Grove.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A murder investigation is underway after an elderly man was killed by a suspect described by authorities as a transient in Garden Grove.

The incident happened Wednesday evening at an apartment complex on Central Avenue, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Officers initially responded to a burglary in progress but when they arrived, they found the suspect being subdued and held down by residents in the area.

The witnesses directed officers to a residence where they found the victim, an 87-year-old man, unresponsive. Chuong Pham was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It was later determined that the man who had been restrained by residents assaulted the victim, but additional information about that altercation was not available.

The suspect was identified as Mario Brancato. There is no known connection between the two.

