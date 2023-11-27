Caught on video: Battery charger catches fire in garage of Garden Grove home

Firefighters in Orange County issued a warning after home video captured the moment a fire started in the garage of a home.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in Orange County issued a warning after home video captured the moment a fire started in the garage of a home.

The fire happened Saturday at a home on Santa Barbara Avenue in Garden Grove, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The agency said it started because of a failed lithium-ion battery charger that was in the garage.

Crews were able to keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. No injuries were reported.

The OCFA reminded people to never leave a battery charging unattended and never leave something charging in an exit path.