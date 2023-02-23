Caught on camera: Suspects attack man, steal his car at Garden Grove gas station

The search is on for a group of carjackers caught on camera attacking a driver at a gas station in Garden Grove.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The search is on for a group of carjackers caught on camera attacking a driver at a gas station in Garden Grove Monday morning.

Police say video shows a man pumping gas around 5 a.m. at a 76 station on the corner of Knott Street and Lampson Avenue when he's approached by two men.

"The next thing you know, he's getting punched and people are trying to get in his car. It's a lot to take in and process," Garden Grove police Sgt. Nick Jensen said about the footage.

Jensen said the victim fought back during the assault and carjacking, but a third suspect got involved and he was overpowered.

"No property is worth your life," Jensen said. "Ultimately, in this situation there was no weapon seen, there was no weapons used other than their hands and fists. There's no guns. You never know who you're dealing with."

Jensen said the three suspects were able to take off in the stolen car, but it was recovered in Westminster later that morning.

Garden Grove police are investigating, but at the moment, Jensen said it appears to be a crime of opportunity.

"They happened to be there. They needed a car to get out of the area, so we're looking into why," Jensen said. "Why were these suspects in that area? Did they live in the area? Are they visiting area, or did they happen to get stranded in that area and needed a way out?"

Jensen said this type of crime can happen anywhere, so police encourages everyone to always keep their guard up, no matter where they are.

The Garden Grove Police Department said one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and property while pumping gas is by taking car keys with you and making sure doors are locked.

Anyone with information related to the carjacking is asked to call detective Dennis Wardle at 714-741-5837 or by email at dennisw@ggcity.org.