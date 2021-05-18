Good Samaritan recalls how he helped subdue Anaheim man who allegedly tried to stab estranged wife

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10642844" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 43-year-old Anaheim man was arrested earlier this week in Garden Grove for allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- New details are emerging about how good Samaritans stopped a 43-year-old Anaheim man accused of attempting to kill his estranged wife at their son's sporting event in Garden Grove.Russel Husges was arrested after he went to Chapman Sports Complex last Friday armed with knives in each of his hands and came up behind the victim, according to the Garden Grove Police Department. The woman was alerted by her son that her husband was coming up behind her in the stands."When she turned and looked, she saw the suspect walking up behind her holding kitchen knives in each of his hands," police said. "She immediately stood up and ran away from him, onto the playing field, and screaming for help."Dozens were there as the woman ran away from the man. Other parents and a flag football coach stepped in to help and subdue Husges."I didn't know how many people could be injured, how many kids can get hurt," coach Robert Navarrete said. "He had the knife in his left hand, and when I came from behind I grabbed his hand and took it down to the ground and one of my parents helped step on the knife."That's when the coach looked for the suspect's other hand."He had another butcher knife pinned between his leg and the ground, and he started to pull that one out," Navarrete said.The group was able to force the second knife away, too.Police say an off-duty officer helped handcuff Husges.Navarrete says before the attack, his team had warmed up and he saw Husges."I acknowledged him, but his facial expression was extremely 'out of it.' It was just plain, no expression," the coach said.According to court records, Husges has a history of domestic violence and his wife filed for a restraining order on April 19.Navarrete worries about what the children - kindergarteners through sixth graders - witnessed."I'm sure it's something that's going to haunt them for some time," Navarrete said.The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. His bail is set at $500,000.