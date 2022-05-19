Education

Mitchell Elementary School students welcome 2 dogs to campus to provide social, emotional support

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mitchell Elementary School students welcome two support dogs to campus

GARDEN GROVE, Calif (KABC) -- Emotional support animals have been used for decades to help those dealing with high levels of stress and anxiety. Now, a local elementary school is using some puppy power to help students in need of support.

Students at Mitchell Elementary School officially welcomed two new faces to their campus.

Misha and Nellie are there to provide social and emotional support.

Principal Carrie Bostick said children need ways to process anxiety and stress, especially after the way COVID-19 changed life.

"Families went through very traumatic times and the students were there for that so it really is a great need for mental health support and for awareness on the students' part as well," Bostick said.

In an assembly this week, the school announced Misha and Nellie are part of a collaboration between the Garden Grove Unified School District and the city's police department.

RELATED: Emotional support dog Rocky helps uplift spirits at Ventura County Jail

EMBED More News Videos

Rocky, a Labrador retriever, is helping inmates and staff at Ventura County Jail as the county's first emotional support-therapeutic K-9.



Misha, born in Russia and raised in Ukraine, lives with Resource School Officer Patrick Julienne.

Julienne's teenage daughter suggested her dad bring a support dog with him to his campus visits, saying the counselor at her high school does it.

Liking the idea, Julienne brought his colleagues Derek Link and Nellie, originally trained as a guide dog, onboard and the program was born, funded by the school district's new John Reynolds Youth Support Canine Foundation.

This, alongside other resources, gives students and their families healthy outlets.

"We are very excited as a district to continue to build and sustain our social-emotional and mental health supports for our students and families," Student Service Director Baldwin Pedraza said. "It includes additional positions such as school social workers and mental health specialists to help and provide education and direct services, preventive care and intervention services for students and families."

The two new furry friends have already made an impact at the school, comforting students after the loss of one of their classmates earlier this year.

Their snuggles set to continue as they make their way from campus to campus, giving children and staff a break from reality.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgarden grovedogseducationcomfort doganimalanimal newsmental wellnessdoganimalsmental healthservice animal
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dave Chappelle attacker now charged in December attempted murder case
Wild shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven store caught on video
Kidnapped SoCal teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
7 years after woman's kidnapping, father continues to seek closure
LA allocates $28M to turn Puente Hills landfill site into park
FTC warns about baby formula scams on the rise amid shortage
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
Show More
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child
CDC advisory panel greenlights booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
LA County Fire introduces its 1st female public information officer
16-year-old girl stabbed by classmate in Montclair, police say
$45,000 reward offered in case of teen killed in Inglewood shooting
More TOP STORIES News