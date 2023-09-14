A year after losing her son to gun violence, a Garden Grove mother is still hoping that someone can help find his killer.

OC mom desperate for answers 1 year after teen son's murder: 'They took a piece of our family'

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Patricia Martinez's life without her 17-year-old son Julian has left her broken.

"They took a piece of me," Martinez said. "They took a piece of our family, and it's just been a hard road."

Julian died after being shot outside of a house party at his home in Garden Grove on Sept. 10, 2022.

"Not only did they kill my son, they took all of me, and it's not fair because I have other children that need me, too," Martinez said. "And I can't physically or mentally be there for them."

Julian's family has not been able to get any closure because his killer is still on the loose.

"Not seeing him grow up, not seeing him become a man, not seeing him become a dad, not seeing him achieving all his goals. He had plans," Martinez said.

"It's just been very tough. It's not easy," Julian's older cousin Alexis Pounds said. "We can't sleep at night. It's not easy at all."

Garden Grove police Sgt. Nick Jensen said they've had a few leads, but nothing has led to a suspect.

"In this type of case there's not a lot to go off of," Jensen said. "It's been a year, and we're still looking into this case."

He said investigators are hopeful Julian's family can get justice with the help of the public.

"Somebody knows something. We know that for sure," Jensen said. "Somebody has some information, and the only way we're going to get that is by people coming forward."

Martinez is desperate for answers, but said she's trusting the process until the person who killed her son is behind bars.

"Anything can help," Martinez said. "Any little clue. It doesn't matter how big, how small it is. Anything can help."

Even if an arrest is made Martinez said she'll continue to mourn her son every single day.

Garden Grove Police said Orange County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that can lead to an arrest. Anyone with information can call them at 855.TIP.OCCS.