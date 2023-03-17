  • Watch Now

Gardena Cinema up for sale after providing decades of movie-going experiences

ByABC7.com Staff KABC logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 7:49PM
The credits may soon roll on a piece of cinematic history that's been a fixture in Southern California for decades.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The credits may soon roll on a piece of cinematic history that's been a fixture in Southern California for decades.

The Gardena Cinema is up for sale. It's the last single-screen theater in the South Bay.

We profiled the business back in November during its grand re-opening following the pandemic.

Judy Kim and her family have owned the theater since the 70s, but the business has been struggling. It also has been taking up a lot of the family's time and finances.

Kim says until a buyer is found, the Gardena Cinema is still open and asks people to support them until the very end.

