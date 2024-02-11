2 pedestrians hit, including child, by driver in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two pedestrians were hit, one of them fatally, by a driver as they were apparently crossing the street in Gardena on Sunday.

According to the Gardena Police Department, a driver crashed into two pedestrians in the crosswalk at Marine and Budlong avenues around 10:30 a.m. The driver fled the scene.

A detective at the scene confirmed to Eyewitness News that one of the pedestrians was a child of unknown age.

Responding officers found two pedestrians in the roadway. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital. It's unknown if the fatal victim was the child.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

