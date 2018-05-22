Gardena man charged in DUI crash that killed toddler in South LA

Witnesses took a picture of a driver they said was behind the wheel when his SUV struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 32-year-old Gardena man has been charged with drunk driving and manslaughter in the death of a toddler in South Los Angeles, officials said.

Prosecutors says George Edward Milton had a .08 blood-alcohol content when he drove his Chevy Tahoe up onto a curb where a mother and 2-year-old son were walking around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He struck the child and a house and then went in reverse and ran him over again, officials allege.

The child, 2-year-old Eidan Cortez, was killed.

Milton allegedly tried to flee the scene, but bystanders helped restrain him until police arrived.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says Milton is facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in state prison.

The DA's office says Milton has a previous criminal conviction, for arson in 2006.

Milton is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
