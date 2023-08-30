Dozens of people who were living in dilapidated RVs near Gardena are now off the street and in transitional housing.

Some RVs removed from massive Gardena encampment as LA County works on housing placement

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of people who were living in dilapidated RVs near Gardena are now off the street and in transitional housing.

At one time, more than 500 RVs were part of the massive encampment, leading to sanitation problems and crime.

Thanks to Los Angeles County's Pathway Home project, 30 of the RVs were removed and nearly 60 people are in interim housing.

The county is also taking steps to make sure more RVs don't re-occupy the site.

This area has among the highest concentration of RV encampments countywide.