Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Gardena, authorities say

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who authorities say was armed with a gun was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Gardena Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near Figueroa Street, just before 6 p.m.Authorities said deputies from the Compton sheriff's station were patrolling the area when deputies spotted the man. When the man saw the deputies, he allegedly pulled a handgun."Deputies observed the individual, at which point he observed the deputies,'' Lt. Charles Calderaro said during a briefing. "The individual then produced a handgun and began running southbound away from the deputies through businesses nearby."The man began running away from deputies and at some point during the encounter, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, authorities said."Deputies engaged in a short foot pursuit between the two businesses,'' Calderaro said. "At some point, deputies contacted the suspect and that's when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.''The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.A gun was recovered, Calderaro said.A confrontation stemming from the shooting later unfolded between local residents and sheriff's deputies. One resident was seen holding a child in his arms during the altercation.Witnesses said the man killed was a security guard and that was the reason he was armed.Calderaro said the suspect was not wearing a security guard uniform at the time deputies saw him and they did not have information regarding his occupation.Calderaro said one deputy fired their weapon.An investigation is ongoing.