Arrests made in fatal shooting of 26-year-old off-duty Monterey Park police officer

Authorities are expected to share the latest developments at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Monterey Park PD Officer Gardiel Solorio has been identified as the off-duty officer who was fatally shot in a parking lot in Downey. The 26-year-old had just graduated from the police academy in July.

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- After days of following several active leads, police have made arrests in the shooting death of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer who was killed in Downey, Eyewitness News has learned.

Details surrounding the arrests weren't immediately released, but authorities are expected to share the latest developments at a 2 p.m. news conference on Wednesday.

Gardiel Solorio, 26, was identified as the officer killed in the lot at 12070 Lakewood Boulevard earlier this week.

Responding officers found Solorio suffering from gunshot wounds, and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

"He really wanted to make an impact on the community," said Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon during a news conference on Tuesday. "His classmates shared that Officer Solorio had all the characteristics of a great officer. He was humble, dedicated, selfless and hardworking, but even a better person."

Solorio grew up in Bell Gardens, according to Gordon.

He attended California State University, Los Angeles where he received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

The 26-year-old had just graduated from the police academy in July. Solorio is survived by his parents, brothers, sisters and fiancée.

"His family and friends described him as tough as nails but a kid at heart," said Gordon.

WATCH | Police give updates on fatal shooting of off-duty officer in Downey

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.