Video of Garth the Gator Gone Wild in Fountain Valley goes viral

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (KABC) -- It's not every day you see a story of a runaway alligator. Maybe in Florida; but this happened right here in Fountain Valley. And the video of Garth the gator gone wild has gone viral!

Julie and her dad Jay Brewer are the owners and operators of The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley. It is a family run operation that has hit it big on social media.

"We had a billion views last month, one billion views in a 30 day period. That's crazy," said Jay Brewer.

The videos are paying off online and in person. Families are turning out to see these gators and other reptiles first hand.

"I saw it on snap chat and I wanted to come," said Anissa Cardenas.

For Garth the gator, getting out is easy; getting this big boy back in his enclosure is not. But the bottom line feels fine. The Reptile Zoo is busier than ever. And all because of social media and the escapades of a very big gator named Garth.
