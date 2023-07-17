WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Hundreds of homes in Arcadia and Sierra Madre experiencing gas outage since Friday

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, July 17, 2023 1:52PM
Hundreds of homes in LA County have had gas outage since Friday
EMBED <>More Videos

A gas outage has been affecting hundreds of homes in Sierra Madre and Arcadia since Friday.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A gas outage has been affecting hundreds of homes in Sierra Madre and Arcadia since Friday.

The outage was caused by a water leak that caused a gas line to rupture.

Crews have repaired the water leak, but the gas company is now working to restore gas for all the homes affected.

Officials say it's been a slow process since the gas company has to go to each house and check gas meters individually.

Officials say they have to do the checks because they must replace gas meters if water got into them.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW