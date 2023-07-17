Hundreds of homes in Arcadia and Sierra Madre experiencing gas outage since Friday

A gas outage has been affecting hundreds of homes in Sierra Madre and Arcadia since Friday.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A gas outage has been affecting hundreds of homes in Sierra Madre and Arcadia since Friday.

The outage was caused by a water leak that caused a gas line to rupture.

Crews have repaired the water leak, but the gas company is now working to restore gas for all the homes affected.

Officials say it's been a slow process since the gas company has to go to each house and check gas meters individually.

Officials say they have to do the checks because they must replace gas meters if water got into them.