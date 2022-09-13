Gas prices climb again amid refinery fixes, but experts say it's temporary

Prices at the pump are climbing again. As of Monday, the average price per gallon in California was $5.40 which was almost $0.14 higher than the previous week.

Experts say gas prices are increasing due to issues at local oil refineries. There is regularly scheduled maintenance happening but that's also leading to some extra, unplanned maintenance. So, production and inventories were cut at some refineries over the last week.

"It limits how much gasoline and diesel fuel can be supplied to the market. And so, with supply taking an immediate hit, prices go up very quickly," said Patrick de Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

Maintenance at these refineries happens every year but is more noticeable now since gas has been more expensive.

Californians saw record high gas prices in June, reaching $6.44 cents. But according to De Haan, gas prices should go down in the next few weeks.

As of Friday, six Southern California refineries are undergoing planned or unplanned maintenance at the moment, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

"Because many people have wrapped up their summer road trips, kids are back in school, Labor Day weekend is over," said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for the Auto Club of Southern California.

In the meantime, there are things you can do to keep maximize your fuel. For example, obey the speed limit, the faster you're driving the more fuel you're burning.

Keep your vehicle as light as possible. The heavier it is, the more you're paying to drive it around.

Plus, use gas apps like the Auto Club app to find the cheapest gas near you.

