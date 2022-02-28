Gas prices in LA County hit 22nd record high in the last 25 days, 10 cents more than last week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11587467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California's already record-high gas prices are expected to get even more expensive in the coming months, fueled by the crisis in Ukraine.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When heading to work this Monday, expect to see more record high gas prices.In the Los Angeles area, the average price for regular has now hit $4.89 a gallon.That's the 22nd record high in the last 25 days. It's also 10 cents more than last week and about $1.14 more than a year ago.Orange County has also seen record prices, about $4.86 per gallon. That's the 16th straight increase in Orange County in about the same number of days.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose four-tenths of a cent to a record $4.789 today after back-to-back increases of more than 2 cents.The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon.Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg says further increases are likely.Houston has the lowest average price nationwide, at $3.14 per gallon.