Gas prices in LA County hit 22nd record high in the last 25 days, 10 cents more than last week

In the Los Angeles area, the average price for regular has now hit $4.89 a gallon.
That's the 22nd record high in the last 25 days. It's also 10 cents more than last week and about $1.14 more than a year ago.
Orange County has also seen record prices, about $4.86 per gallon. That's the 16th straight increase in Orange County in about the same number of days.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose four-tenths of a cent to a record $4.789 today after back-to-back increases of more than 2 cents.
The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon.
RELATED: Ukraine-Russia crisis could lead to highest gas prices in California history, expert says
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg says further increases are likely.
Houston has the lowest average price nationwide, at $3.14 per gallon.
City News Service contributed to this report.