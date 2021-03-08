Average LA County gas price rises for 47th time in 48 days

The average price has increased 46.5 cents in the past 48 days, including 1.8 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.5 cents more than one week ago, 29.3 cents higher than one month ago and 29.7 cents greater than one year ago.
The Orange County average price rose for the 28th consecutive day and 61st time in 62 days, increasing one cent to $3.806, its highest amount since Nov. 26, 2019. It has increased 58.2 cents in the last 62 days, including 1.8 cents on Sunday.
The Orange County average price is 7.4 cents more than one week ago, 31.1 cents higher than one month ago and 33.2 cents greater than one year ago.
